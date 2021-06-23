George R. Sedlacek, 94, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home, with his beloved wife and daughter by his side.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
George Richard Sedlacek was born July 31, 1926, on the family farm in Ord to John and Katherine, or as her friends would call her, Katy (Mika) Sedlacek. George was raised on the family farm and attended Brace Country School District 17 and Ord Grade School. George left Ord High School after his 10th grade year to help his Dad on the family farm. George was the oldest of three beloved children. His parents immigrated from The Czech Republic and he adored his Mom and Dad. So many wonderful memories farming with his Dad with horses, country drives in their Model T and helping his Mom in the kitchen make kolaches and rollicky and embroidering with her. He also had a younger sister, Wilma, that he adored. Upon his parents' passing he would continue farming with his younger brother, Leonard, during which they were the Sedlacek Brothers. George purchased a farm out west of Ord where he lived with his beloved wife, Donna, and would raise four children and continue farming.
He married his beloved wife, Donna R. Lawrence, on June 20, 1975, in Broken Bow. The couple made their home on the farm near Ord and shared many wonderful memories. He loved taking his beloved wife, Donna, dancing to polkas at the Eagles Club in Grand Island. In their retirement, they moved and made their home in Grand Island.
George was passionate about family and friends. He loved his parents deeply and admired their hard work and determination in emigrating to the United States from Czechoslovakia. He cherished time spent with his wife, daughter, family and friends. He loved listening to Czech music and dancing to polkas. He also loved his horses and cows, kitties, doggies and his farm animals. He really enjoyed sharing stories with his family and friends.
George was a member of the Eagles Club and the ZCBJ Lodge 14 of Ord. George was a member and attended Evangelical Free Church of Grand Island before it became too difficult for him to attend church with his severe arthritis.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Rae Sedlacek; daughter, Kathy Jean "Katherine" Sedlacek; three sons, Jimmy Olson, Doug Sedlacek and Johnny Sedlacek; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine (Katy) Sedlacek; a brother, Leonard Sedlacek; and a sister, Wilma Maresh.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 23, 2021.