COTESFIELD - Georgina M. Potter, 69, of Cotesfield passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services in her honor will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Georgina was born Feb. 27, 1952, at Carlsbad, N.M., daughter of George and Wanita (Clement) Comeau.
Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She loved with all of her heart. She loved spending time with her family. She often had conversations about how proud she was of her children. Her definition of a great time together was good food and a family game of poker. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren smile. Her hobbies included watching her collection of movies, puzzles, and reading a good romance novel.
Georgina is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bill of Cotesfield; children, Anita Hinkle of Grand Island, William (Sadie) Knapp of Blair, Crystal (Richard) Dyer of St. Paul, Jason (Katina) Knapp of St. Paul, Michael (Mattie) Potter of Grand Island; grandchildren, Steven, Jessob, Gina, Jacob, Caleb, Kaylee, Nolan, Makynlee, Mason, Alaynah, Wesley, Benjamin, Jamie, Kelsey, and Katlynn; two great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Darlene; son, Steven and daughter, Lynn.
Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to Cheri Miley for your love, care and kindness as her nurse and her dear friend.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2021.