Georgina Potter
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
COTESFIELD - Georgina M. Potter, 69, of Cotesfield passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services in her honor will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Georgina was born Feb. 27, 1952, at Carlsbad, N.M., daughter of George and Wanita (Clement) Comeau.
Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She loved with all of her heart. She loved spending time with her family. She often had conversations about how proud she was of her children. Her definition of a great time together was good food and a family game of poker. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren smile. Her hobbies included watching her collection of movies, puzzles, and reading a good romance novel.
Georgina is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bill of Cotesfield; children, Anita Hinkle of Grand Island, William (Sadie) Knapp of Blair, Crystal (Richard) Dyer of St. Paul, Jason (Katina) Knapp of St. Paul, Michael (Mattie) Potter of Grand Island; grandchildren, Steven, Jessob, Gina, Jacob, Caleb, Kaylee, Nolan, Makynlee, Mason, Alaynah, Wesley, Benjamin, Jamie, Kelsey, and Katlynn; two great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Darlene; son, Steven and daughter, Lynn.
Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to Cheri Miley for your love, care and kindness as her nurse and her dear friend.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Dec
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Dec
29
Burial
Grand Island City Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, Julie Hartford
December 29, 2021
My sympathies to the family.
Peggy Jensen
School
December 22, 2021
