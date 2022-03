COTESFIELD - Georgina M Potter, 69, of Cotesfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Memorial services in her honor will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.