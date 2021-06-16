AURORA - Gerald J. Guimond, 80, of Aurora, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, June 17, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Wanda and Don Salmon officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Christian Motorcyclists Association, Wounded Warriors
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Gerald was born Dec. 31, 1940, in Lynn, Mass., to Oscar and Vera (Cantrell) Guimond. Gerald grew up in Lynn, and when he was 17 years old he enlisted into the United States Army. He would serve his country for more than 17 years, and was honorably discharged in 1975. While serving in the Army he was a Machinist Repairman, and served in Vietnam. He also received the Motor Vehicle Drivers Badge, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Sharpshooter Badge.
He attended college for motel management, then he went back to school for air conditioning and refrigeration. On Dec. 24, 1995, Gerald married Lois Sweet in Arizona. They made their home in Aurora, as well as wintered in Arizona for several years. While in Aurora, Gerald drove truck for George Brothers out of Sutton, and Crete Trucking.
Gerald was a member of the American Legion in Clifton, Kan., and also the Aurora American Legion. He enjoyed playing poker, fishing and, most importantly, spending time with his kids, grandkids and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois of Aurora; children, Carol Green of Tonopah, Ariz., Wanda (Don) Salmon of Central City, Tammy Andersen of David City, Lia (Michael) Smith of Holdrege, and Michelle Shadric of Arizona; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gerald Guimond, Jr.; an infant brother; and twin sisters.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.