SHELTON - Gerald W. Lothrop, 80, of rural Shelton, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at home following an extended illness.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. The Rev. Trudy Hanke will officiate. Burial of cremains will be in the Wood River Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Wood River or AseraCare Hospice of Grand Island.
Apfel Funeral Home – Wood River is assisting the family.
Gerald "Jerry" was born June 16, 1940, at Brush, Colo., to Edward and Agnes (Madsen) Lothrop. Jerry started school in St. Paul, and 13 years later finished his formal education in St. Paul. He attended 17 schools located in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Colorado as his father owned and operated produce stores in various cities and relocated the family frequently.
In 1962, Jerry married Marlene Lange at Wolbach. Three sons were born to his union. In 1997, Jerry married Mary Parker at Broken Bow.
Before employment at Case New Holland in 1966, Jerry was employed in various occupations. He worked in several departments at New Holland and enjoyed many friendships with fellow employees, often only knowing them by their New Holland nicknames. He retired from New Holland in 1998, after 32 years of employment.
Jerry was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and attended the First United Methodist Church since 2000.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; three sons, Keith (Jill) Lothrop of Grand Island, Bill (Connie) Lothrop of St. Paul, and Rick (Cindy) Lothrop of Grand Island; three stepdaughters, Melanie Miller of Omaha, Katrina Evans of Cedar Bluffs, and Nilene Parker of Winslow; seven grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Karen Van de Stowe of Fremont; and a brother, Melvin Lothrop of San Antonio, Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jimmie; a brother-in-law, Gerald Van de Stowe; and a sister-in-law, Lelia Bennett.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 12, 2021.