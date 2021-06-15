Glenda M. Tucker, 82, favorite ornery aunt and great-aunt, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Celebration of life services will be held in warmer weather at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home, followed by a Volkswalk in Grand Island.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Glenda's family and ask that you participate in a 10K walk in her honor.

Glenda was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Holdrege, daughter of Floyd and Lola (Peters) Tucker.

Glenda attended several schools as her father was in the Corps of Engineers. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High May 29, 1957. She graduated from Nebraska State Teacher's College at Kearney on Aug. 4, 1961, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. She taught Art Education in Fairbanks, Alaska. Glenda taught for a few years in Ord before returning to Grand Island. In 1969, Glenda began teaching at Grand Island Northwest High, where she taught Physical Education and coached many Girls Volleyball teams until her retirement in 1998.

Glenda was fiercely independent and spent her summers exploring all 50 states. Glenda was employed at Yellowstone National Park for many summers and she shared her passion for the outdoors with many young campers. She enjoyed seeing all of the sights as a member of the American Volkswalk Association. Glenda has completed organized walks in all 50 states. She was a member of the Mid-Nebraska Trail Seekers Volkswalk Club, and as the trail master she mapped out volkswalks in Grand Island. Glenda planned many trips with her sister, Joyce, nieces and nephews that included a few walks as well.

Glenda was never idle and was a member of the National Women's Bowling Association for over 35 years and competed at State many times. She also enjoyed card games and had several groups she played with. She had a variety of collections, and would always set a beautiful table for each holiday. She kept a special Christmas tree up all year to decorate for each holiday. She was the fun aunt and loved all of her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her sister, Zoe Kemmerer; nieces, Jacquie Miller, Jamie Pointon, Carrie Tucker and Misty Hargraves; nephews, Dave McNair, Don Tucker, JJ Tucker and Floyd Tucker; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lola Tucker; sister, Joyce McNair; and brothers, Floyd, Donald, William and Duane.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 15, 2021.