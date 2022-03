APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - Glenna L. Kingsley was born Dec. 6, 1924, to Victor and Charlotte (Hanson) Van Horn in Osceola, peacefully passing away in Apple Valley, Minn. on Feb. 21, 2022.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Gollaher Chapel.A visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.