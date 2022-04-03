Glenna L. Kingsley was born Dec. 6, 1924, to Victor and Charlotte (Hanson) Van Horn at Osceola, Neb., peacefully passing away in Apple Valley, Minn., on Feb. 21, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Gollaher Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the church.
She attended a rural school near Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School in 1941, then taught two years at a Polk County rural school. Mrs. Kingsley attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1943 and 1944, then taught in the Norfolk, Neb., schools. She returned to college and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1949. Furthering her education, she earned 30 credit hours in graduate study.
She married Clyde R. Kingsley in Gollaher Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, Neb., on Feb. 26, 1956. The couple moved to Denver, Colo., where she was employed as a secretary to the Colorado State Board of Public Welfare. They were blessed with three sons: Bob, Don and Ron.
The couple returned to Nebraska in 1963. They lived in various places in the Grand Island and St. Paul area finally returning to Grand Island in 1980. Mrs. Kingsley continued teaching in Grand Island area schools and at Dannebrog. She taught first grade at Palmer for 22 years, retiring in 1989.
Glenna is survived by her children Bob (Lisa) of Apple Valley, Don of Cairo and Ron (Lisa) of Danville, Ky.; her four grandchildren, Miles and Phoebe of Lexington, Ky., Fallon of Mount Washington, Ky., and Jonathan Irwin of Dillon, Colo., along with five stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde and daughter-in-law Joyce.
Mrs. Kingsley was a member of Trinity Methodist Church and was actively involved with the United Methodist Women, Stephen Ministers, the Loving Christ Care Group as well as the Dr. Roberta Circle. Solving crossword puzzles and answering trivia questions (usually correctly!) were a daily joy. She was also an active member of the Grand Island Area Retired School Personnel Association and the VFW Auxiliary.
She lived a very active and independent life for 97 years and we wish to thank Ecumen Centennial House and Ecumen Hospice for providing her with outstanding care the past nine months.
Condolences may be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 3, 2022.