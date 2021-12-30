Grace Dietz, 95
NORFOLK - Private family funeral services were held for Grace M. (Knowles) Dietz, 95, of Norfolk.
Grace was born Aug. 1, 1926, and died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Knowles and siblings Mildred Johnson, Glen Knowles and Gerald Knowles.
Grace is survived by her children, Connie (Dan) Turek, Carol (Fred) Furley, Barb Kopietz and Mike (Mickie) Dietz; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 30, 2021.