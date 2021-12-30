Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Grace Dietz
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Home for Funerals - Norfolk
1203 W Norfolk Avenue
Norfolk, NE
Grace Dietz, 95
NORFOLK - Private family funeral services were held for Grace M. (Knowles) Dietz, 95, of Norfolk.
Grace was born Aug. 1, 1926, and died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Knowles and siblings Mildred Johnson, Glen Knowles and Gerald Knowles.
Grace is survived by her children, Connie (Dan) Turek, Carol (Fred) Furley, Barb Kopietz and Mike (Mickie) Dietz; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Home for Funerals - Norfolk
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Home for Funerals - Norfolk.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I have many fun-filled memories of Grace and her family from our times at Andy's Lake. Grace and Bill were neighbors to my parents cabin so we saw Carol, Mike, Barb many a time. Grace was a soft spoken sweet woman whom was kind to everyone. Sorry for the heart pain the family is feeling and the journey they will be on for years to come of her and their memories.
Carolyn Marie Cross
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results