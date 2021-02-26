Gregory Ernst Bundy Sr., 50, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at St. Francis Skilled Care following a fight with cancer since October 2020.

A service to honor Greg will be at 2 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation is an hour before service time. To help protect others, face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

Greg was born on July 5, 1970, in Fremont, the son of Gary Ernst and Carla Faie (Hixson) Bundy. His elementary education was at Nickerson and he graduated from Logan View High School, Class of 1988. He earned his associate degree in Accounting from the Lincoln School of Business.

His working career was in Grand Island and Aurora. Greg was employed by Burger King, Bonneville, TAK and MidWest Respiratory and Rehab. He was united in marriage to Lisa Marie Johnson on Feb. 11, 1995. This union was blessed with six children. Greg and Lisa divorced in 2010.

Greg enjoyed watching sports. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco 49ers, L.A. Lakers, Florida Panthers, and, of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his six children, Gregory Jr., Christopher, Caleb, Logan, Aaron and Hannah; his parents of Hooper; siblings, Chad and Heather; a granddaughter, Navy; a niece, Haley Bundy; his fiancé, Michelle Bennidict; aunts, uncles and cousins; and a longtime friend, Tony Brandenburg.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Gary Jr., and grandparents, Carl and Arlien Ernst Bundy and Clifford J. and Martha Jefferies Hixson.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 26, 2021.