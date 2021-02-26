Menu
Gregory Ernst Bundy Sr.
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Gregory Ernst Bundy Sr., 50, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at St. Francis Skilled Care following a fight with cancer since October 2020.
A service to honor Greg will be at 2 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation is an hour before service time. To help protect others, face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Greg was born on July 5, 1970, in Fremont, the son of Gary Ernst and Carla Faie (Hixson) Bundy. His elementary education was at Nickerson and he graduated from Logan View High School, Class of 1988. He earned his associate degree in Accounting from the Lincoln School of Business.
His working career was in Grand Island and Aurora. Greg was employed by Burger King, Bonneville, TAK and MidWest Respiratory and Rehab. He was united in marriage to Lisa Marie Johnson on Feb. 11, 1995. This union was blessed with six children. Greg and Lisa divorced in 2010.
Greg enjoyed watching sports. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco 49ers, L.A. Lakers, Florida Panthers, and, of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his six children, Gregory Jr., Christopher, Caleb, Logan, Aaron and Hannah; his parents of Hooper; siblings, Chad and Heather; a granddaughter, Navy; a niece, Haley Bundy; his fiancé, Michelle Bennidict; aunts, uncles and cousins; and a longtime friend, Tony Brandenburg.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Gary Jr., and grandparents, Carl and Arlien Ernst Bundy and Clifford J. and Martha Jefferies Hixson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Service
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
All Faiths Funeral Home
You will always be remembered for being a great friend and person and father. You will be greatly missed!
Opal Littrel
February 26, 2021
