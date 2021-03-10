Menu
Gregory W. Sluyter
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Gregory W. Sluyter, 75, of Grand Island, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Tiffany Square after a courageous battle with cancer.
A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island YMCA or any charity of the donor's choice.
Greg was born on July 27, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas, to Vick and Mildred (Meyers) Sluyter. He grew up in Harlingen, Texas, and received his education from Harlingen High School. After high school he became a pipefitter/welder apprentice, then journeyman and joined the local union in Harlingen.
In the early '70s he moved to Colorado, joining the Local 208 Pipefitters Union and continued his work as a pipefitter/welder for several companies before joining Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons plant in the early '80s. There he worked as a pipefitter/welder and then a construction inspector until his retirement in 2000. At that time, he and his wife, Kay, became full-time RVers, traveling throughout the United States, spending most of their time in Harlingen, Texas, and Grand Island.
Greg enjoyed spending time with family and friends and following his grandchildren in their sports and activities. He was a true jack-of-all-trades and had skills in just about everything, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, mechanical and cooking. He could repair anything and found joy in teaching others to do the same.
He loved his time spent on the farm while here in Grand Island visiting his daughter and her family and could be found helping with harvest, cattle, mowing hay, fixing fence and maintaining the equipment. One of his true passions was cooking and he absolutely loved a good BBQ. He was famous for his smoked meats, pulled pork and brisket. And if you were lucky enough to join him, then you experienced the best.
He is survived by his son, Greg (Jade) Sluyter of Miami Shores, Fla.; daughter, Carlotta (Tom) Hartman of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Allie and Sam Hartman, Slone, Meyers, and Reid Sluyter; sisters, Kathy Bernard of Longmont, Colo., and Barbara (Bruce) Gottschack of Milwaukee, Wis.; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vick and Mildred Sluyter, and brothers, Mark and Michael Sluyter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Greg was a dear, close, family friend. I always thought of Greg of more as an uncle. I grew up spending summers hanging out with Carlotta. I have fond memories of camping trips, sleepovers, and just having loads of fun. Greg even catered my first wedding, along with my sister's wedding (Cheryl). I now share a love for cooking. In part, I can attribute that to Greg!

Greg, please give Cheryl a big hug for me. I will see you both in Heaven one day! In the meantime, you will be dearly missed by the family left behind. We love you so much.
Wanda Boland
Friend
March 31, 2021
My memories of my ex-nephew in law are very fond. He had a zest for life and was always the spirit of life. He will always remain in my prayers.
Mary Gomez & family
March 10, 2021
