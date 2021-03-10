Gregory W. Sluyter, 75, of Grand Island, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Tiffany Square after a courageous battle with cancer.
A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island YMCA or any charity of the donor's choice
Greg was born on July 27, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas, to Vick and Mildred (Meyers) Sluyter. He grew up in Harlingen, Texas, and received his education from Harlingen High School. After high school he became a pipefitter/welder apprentice, then journeyman and joined the local union in Harlingen.
In the early '70s he moved to Colorado, joining the Local 208 Pipefitters Union and continued his work as a pipefitter/welder for several companies before joining Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons plant in the early '80s. There he worked as a pipefitter/welder and then a construction inspector until his retirement in 2000. At that time, he and his wife, Kay, became full-time RVers, traveling throughout the United States, spending most of their time in Harlingen, Texas, and Grand Island.
Greg enjoyed spending time with family and friends and following his grandchildren in their sports and activities. He was a true jack-of-all-trades and had skills in just about everything, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, mechanical and cooking. He could repair anything and found joy in teaching others to do the same.
He loved his time spent on the farm while here in Grand Island visiting his daughter and her family and could be found helping with harvest, cattle, mowing hay, fixing fence and maintaining the equipment. One of his true passions was cooking and he absolutely loved a good BBQ. He was famous for his smoked meats, pulled pork and brisket. And if you were lucky enough to join him, then you experienced the best.
He is survived by his son, Greg (Jade) Sluyter of Miami Shores, Fla.; daughter, Carlotta (Tom) Hartman of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Allie and Sam Hartman, Slone, Meyers, and Reid Sluyter; sisters, Kathy Bernard of Longmont, Colo., and Barbara (Bruce) Gottschack of Milwaukee, Wis.; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vick and Mildred Sluyter, and brothers, Mark and Michael Sluyter.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.