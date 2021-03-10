Greg was a dear, close, family friend. I always thought of Greg of more as an uncle. I grew up spending summers hanging out with Carlotta. I have fond memories of camping trips, sleepovers, and just having loads of fun. Greg even catered my first wedding, along with my sister's wedding (Cheryl). I now share a love for cooking. In part, I can attribute that to Greg!



Greg, please give Cheryl a big hug for me. I will see you both in Heaven one day! In the meantime, you will be dearly missed by the family left behind. We love you so much.

Wanda Boland Friend March 31, 2021