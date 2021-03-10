CHAPMAN - Gregory James Zornes, 62, of Chapman died Monday, March 8, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Gene Arnold will officiate. To help protect others, face masks are required. To honor Greg's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Greg was born July 23, 1958, in Grand Island, the son of Cecil Sr. and Eileen (Feddersen) Zornes. He attended Wasmer, Dodge and Barr schools and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. In December 1980 he married Cindy Davis. This union was blessed with children, Nathan, Jennifer and Joshua.

He was employed by Russ's Car Wash, Godfathers Pizza, Bosselman-Eaton, Monforts, Diamond Plastics, Menards, Leprinofoods and Action Cab. Greg was a very fun-loving person. He loved to play jokes on others, enjoyed video games, fishing, playing board games and card games. He loved his family very much, and loved his grandkids to pieces. He had a unique love of pets, including a raccoon, skunk and goats. His favorite was peanut butter; receiving a wrapped jar of peanut butter as a Christmas gift from his daughter was something he absolutely loved.

Survivors include his children, Nathan Zornes (Greg Spung), Jennifer Zornes and Joshua (Gemma) Zornes; his grandchildren, Abby, Preston, Douglas and Sylvia; his mother, Eileen Zornes; a brother, Cecil Jr. (Dottie) Zornes; a sister, Wendy (Brad) Bromwich; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Sr.; a sister, Wanda Zornes; and a nephew, Matthew Zornes.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.