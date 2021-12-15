Gwenn Kloepping, formerly of Cozad, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home in Grand Island at the age of 73. It was Gwenn's wishes to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church, 76199 Rd. 429, Lexington, NE 68850. Inurnment will follow at Buffalo Grove Cemetery. An outdoor Celebration of Gwenn's life will be held next spring at Sucks Lake in Grand Island on her birthday, April 5th. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.
Oh I’m so very sad to hear of Gwenn’s passing. Although we were a year apart in class in high school, I got to know Gwen thru our music classes & Job’s Daughters. I always loved her enthusiasm & her kindness. She was so generous & so much fun! Gwen had a genuine love for life. I am sorry I didn’t stay in contact w/her following high school. But it doesn’t surprise me that Gwen had lots of friends. My sympathies to Jann & families.
Ginny May
Friend
December 18, 2021
My sympathy to Gwenn's family.
Lois Salleng
Friend
December 17, 2021
I really enjoyed visiting with Gwen,was so sad when I heard of her passing.
Doris Hupf
Friend
December 17, 2021
I worked with Gwen at the State fairgrounds tending to the plants. She was a dear, We had lots of laughs as we sweated and dug in the dirt. I'm so sorry to see of her passing. May you rest in peace Gwen.
Karen Kropp
Friend
December 15, 2021
My childhood best friend-ship began as we attended Dist. South 2, Country School in Willow Island....all eight years and then Cozad High. Whennever I see a Cherry Mash Candy bar, my thoughts were of Gwenn. We often shared one after school. We met on our bikes half way between our homes. They cost a dime. Both homes gone now as is the school house. Gwenn loved my moms homemade bread, and I loved being at her house with that big family. We graduated high school and then distance and time took over. We became Christmas card friends. If we'd only had cell phones and texting then.... 1948 was our year. April/November were our months. I never forgot my happy friend..Gwenn. We had fun. Sorry I let that friendship fade... RIP my good & dear friend. Gwenn.
Carolyn (Yoder) Ronnekamp
Friend
December 14, 2021
What an honor and delight it was to get to know Gwenn the last year of her life. I loved hearing about the adventures of her earlier life when her health was good. Even while she was ill her sense of humor and interest in those around her remained strong. Gwenn was very kind to others thanks to her love of God and an abiding faith that she was always in good Hands. Everyone in Grand Island who met Gwenn loved her thanks to her gentle, giving soul. Gwenn has always been a gift to me and I feel certain that will continue even from her heavenly home. I send you love & pray you rest peacefully in God's arms, Dear Friend.
Jane Ryan
Friend
December 14, 2021
Gwenn became a very special person and a dear friend of mine over the past 6 months. Everywhere we went was an adventure! Little things as going grocery shopping, the health dept, out to eat, driving in the rain and many more! We always ended up laughing about something! She loved the library and gave me a horse movie to watch. She shared how the library always contacted her when a new horse movie came in. Gwenn always knew someone wherever we went. She was loved by many. Her deep faith and trust in God even during the rough times impacted me greatly. Prayers gave her strength and comfort. She was always grateful. I gained so much from her friendship! The little lamp I gave her she told me helped provide the low light she needed during the nights which made me happy. Rest in Peace sweet lady and thank you for being part of my life. Love you always.
Nancy Nolan
Friend
December 14, 2021
RIP Aunt Gwenn. Give Lanna a hug for me❤
Janna Prahl
Family
December 13, 2021
How I grew to love Gwenn! She was a well known patron at the Grand Island Public Library! Our staff all loved her. We considered her family. We recommended so many movies and tv shows for her to watch! We grew to know her so well. We all worried as her health deteriorated! We all mourn our loss. She will be missed!
Susie Cartwright
Friend
December 13, 2021
My cousin and age mate. You were one of my first playmates. Gone too soon. Mary