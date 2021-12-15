Gwenn Kloepping, formerly of Cozad, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home in Grand Island at the age of 73.

It was Gwenn's wishes to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church, 76199 Rd. 429, Lexington, NE 68850. Inurnment will follow at Buffalo Grove Cemetery.

An outdoor Celebration of Gwenn's life will be held next spring at Sucks Lake in Grand Island on her birthday, April 5th. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.