Harlan R. Schlachter, 94, of Grand Island, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with the Rev. Joshua Davis officiating. Inurnment will be in the Parkview Cemetery at Hastings with military honors.
Visitation with the family greeting friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Memorial service live stream: https://afamilyoffaith.com/sermons-and-services
Harlan was born May 9, 1927, in Glenvil to William and Marie (Rabbe) Schlachter. He grew up in Glenvil, Edgar and Hastings, receiving his education in Glenvil and Hastings. He entered the U.S. Navy on Jan. 31, 1945, and served during World War II. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 1, 1946.
He was united in marriage to Gloria A. Smith on Dec. 29, 1946, at Hastings. The couple lived Hastings where he was employed by several trucking companies. He also lived in Superior, Hansen and Grand Island, where he worked for Brown Transfer and Security Mutual Life.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, a life member of the VFW and American Legion, and a member of the Eagles and several camping groups. He worked in the trucking industry for 35 years. He retired as manager of Brown Transfer in 1990. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife in their motor home.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, William "Bill" (Gloria) Schlachter and Michael (Kathy) Schlachter, all of Grand Island; a daughter, Victoria (Preston) Hesselgesser of Highland Village, Texas; 14 grandchildren, Lissa (Edwin) Geelen, Preston (Connie) Hesselgesser, Daniel (Amy) Hesselgesser, Patrick (Angela) Hesselgesser, Jill (Trinity) Jones, Janeece (Jason) Chohon, Brian (Kim) Schlachter, Andrew (Alethia) Schlachter, Tim (Lisa) Bartz, Rob (Michelle) Bartz, Patricia (Richard) Bew, Kelly (Brenda) Schlachter and Cathy (Terrell) Wilson; and 32 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria A. of 53 years; a special friend, Wanda Koch; a son, Roger Schlachter; three sisters, Bernice Nelson, Vera Shuck and Donna Juggert; a brother, Melvin Schlachter; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Roger Grannis; and a granddaughter, Julie Splattstoesser.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.