Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Dexter
FUNERAL HOME
Biglin's Mortuary - O'Neill
111 North 3rd Street
O'Neill, NE
CHAMBERS - Harold Dexter, 84, of Chambers, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O'Neill.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Chambers Community Center, with Pastor Linda Lambert officiating.
Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery, with Military Rites provided by the U.S. Marine Honor Guard and the Chambers American Legion Post 320.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill, with a prayer service at 7. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Biglin's Mortuary - O'Neill
111 North 3rd Street, O'Neill, NE
Sep
17
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Chambers Community Center
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Biglin's Mortuary - O'Neill
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Biglin's Mortuary - O'Neill.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.