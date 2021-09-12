CHAMBERS - Harold Dexter, 84, of Chambers, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O'Neill.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Chambers Community Center, with Pastor Linda Lambert officiating.

Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery, with Military Rites provided by the U.S. Marine Honor Guard and the Chambers American Legion Post 320.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill, with a prayer service at 7. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.