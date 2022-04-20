Harold "Gus" Gustafson, 93, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Memorial services in Gus's honor will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the Sanctuary at Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road, Grand Island. Pastor Carl Elison will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Gus was born in Newman Grove on April 10, 1929, son of Harry and Bertha (Anderson) Gustafson.

He graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1946 before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.

On Jan. 26, 1957, he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Lucas. Together they made their home in Albion. In 1982, they moved to Grand Island where Gus drove a truck for Country General. In 1992, they retired in Thayne, Wyo., and returned to Grand Island to be near family in 2017.

Gus was in the farming and trucking business with his brother Deane until 1959, when Deane took over the farming and Gus took over the trucking business. He also enjoyed fixing things and creating his own inventions. Gus loved and cared for his wife and family and had a passion for helping others.

He is survived by his children, Andrea "Andee" (Richard) Lamoreaux of Penrose, Colo., Greg (Donna) Gustafson of Grand Island, and Paula Gustafson of Arizona; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews; friends; and all of his caregivers and neighbors at Heritage at Sagewood.

Gus was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Mae in 2019; brother, Deane; and sister, Bertha "Bonnie."



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 20, 2022.