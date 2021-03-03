GREELEY - Harold Thomas "Tom" Harvey, 77, of Greeley, entered his heavenly home Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Lou Nollette will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the O'Connor Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post 186 of Greeley.

The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Church. Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Rescue Unit and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the funeral.

Harold Thomas Harvey, known as Tom, was born on July 5, 1943, to Edgar and Anna (Foster) Harvey. Tom graduated from Sacred Heart School in Greeley in 1961.

From 1965 to 1967, Tom served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Following the service, he returned to Greeley, where he spent his life farming.

On March 18, 1972, Tom was united in marriage to Vicki Epley at the Visitation of the Blessed Mary Church in O'Connor. To this union three sons were born. Tom was a gentle, kind man who was very proud of his family, whom he deeply loved.

He was active in the American Legion, served as trustee at the Visitation of Blessed Mary O'Connor Church and was a past school board member for Greeley Public School.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Amy, Patrick, and Ken and Mimi; two grandchildren, Zane and Kristopher; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Deb and Al Zobel, Lou Ann and Jerry Haase, Marty and Gary Medbery and Connie and Larry Fishell; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Harvey and Barbara Shuck; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Larry and Denny; and a nephew, Andy Harvey.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 3, 2021.