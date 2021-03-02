GREELEY - Harold Thomas "Tom" Harvey, 77, of Greeley entered his heavenly home on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Lou Nollette will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the O'Connor Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post 186 of Greeley.

The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Rescue Unit and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the funeral.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 2, 2021.