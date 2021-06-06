Harold V. Zessin, 94, of Grand Island passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.
Service and celebration of Harold's life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery, with military honors.
There will be a visitation for friends and family beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, until time of the service.
Harold was born Nov. 8, 1926, at Meadow Grove, the son of Victor and Josephine Zessin. Growing up near Meadow Grove, he attended country school until eighth grade and then had to help his father on the farm.
On Sept. 9, 1952, Harold was inducted into the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. During his tour he drove the truck carrying the ammunition for the 105mm Howitzer he towed behind. He was honorably discharged June 19, 1954.
Harold married Arlene Stueckrath on Feb. 25, 1956. The couple lived in Norfolk, farming in Pierce County. Harold later worked for the Norfolk Regional Center before being transferred to the Grand Island Veterans Home in 1981. He and Arlene made Grand Island their final home.
Following his retirement from the Veterans Home, Harold spent his time doing odd jobs and looking after the elderly who needed extra help.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Karl Siemon, and his beloved grandson, Craig Siemon, all of Grand Island; and a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Orville Thompson of Omaha.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert, and wife, MaryAnn, and their family of Madison; sister-in-law, Donna Hughes,and family of Hastings; several nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Arlene; his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Hillard Klug; and three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to The Arc of Central Nebraska.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 6, 2021.