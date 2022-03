Harold V. Zessin, 94, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Service and celebration of Harold's life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors.

There will be a visitation for friends and family beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday until time of the service. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 5, 2021.