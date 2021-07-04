HAMPTON - Harris Roy "Butch" Peters, 68, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Henderson.
Private family graveside services are planned.
There will be no viewing as it was his wish to be cremated; however, his family will greet friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at Metz Mortuary in Henderson.
Memorials may be directed to Henderson Heritage Park or to the Mennonite Central Committee.
Harris was born Dec. 28, 1952, in the Henderson Hospital to Abe R. and Olga (Penner) Peters. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1971. He then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, and graduated with a major in biology in 1975.
He was a member of Bethesda Mennonite Church and served on several committees. He especially enjoyed serving on the Stained Glass Committee.
Upon graduation, Harris went to work for Midwest Irrigation, where he had worked since the age of 14. The company was then owned by his father and Uncle Clarence. He worked his way up to the position of sales manager with a territory over nine states. He stayed with the company through several transitions and retired from Henderson Irrigation in 2019.
Harris enjoyed being with his siblings and his nieces and nephews. He was happiest when studying family history, reading, and taking care of his farmstead.
Harris is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Myron Janet Peters of Hampton, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Maurine (Peters) Lee of Asheville, N.C., and Lila (Peters) and Jim Koop of Wallace, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ardean; and a brother-in-law, Harold Lee.
The family is grateful for the many acts of kindness and heartfelt condolences received and the spiritual support provided by the Bethesda Mennonite Church Pastoral Staff.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 4, 2021.