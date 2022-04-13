WOOD RIVER - Hazel Elizabeth "Beth" Fisher, 91, of Wood River, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
There is a visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell with the Rev. Beverly Hieb officiating.
Elizabeth was born June 22, 1930, at Weiser, Idaho, the daughter of Leslie and Hazel (Hendrickson) McAlevy.
Beth grew up near Mason City, where she attended school.
On June 30, 1948, she married Bryan "Dick" Fisher and the couple raised their family near Wood River. Beth was employed as a nurse's aide at several facilities before she worked at the Ordnance Plant. She then enjoyed planting trees at Halsey National Forest for several years.
Above all Beth was a wife and mother, and then grandma as the grandchildren arrived. She loved taking care of her family. Over the years, Beth was a caregiver for many. Very creative, she enjoyed creating and working with her hands. She crocheted, tended her gardens, and was an amazing baker.
She is survived by her children, Daryl (Susan) Fisher of Wood River, Barbara Dorn of Wood River, Kathy (Leo) Wortman of Wood River and Karry (Larry) Jensen of Cairo; sister Judith Warden of Loveland, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bryan "Dick" in 2013; son Zane Fisher; grandson Ryan Fisher; eight brothers and four sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 13, 2022.