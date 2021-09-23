Menu
Helen C. Garrels
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Helen C. Garrels, 81, of Grand Island went to her Heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Del Roper will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service, with entombment of ashes in the church's columbarium at a later date.
Family will be greeting friends an hour before the service. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church music ministry. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
NE
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
NE
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Denny, Melanie, and Mark I am so sorry for your loss! I wish there was a magical way to make things better! Keep the memories close !! One day at a time
Sharon S Mulligan
September 28, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! I enjoyed visiting with Helen at Tiffany Square and missed her greatly when she moved away!
Julie Rainbolt LPN
Other
September 27, 2021
I am so sorry to read this notice, Helen was my roommate in college at Bryan, as well as a bridesmaid in our wedding. My sincere sympathy to Denny and your family.
Virginia Von Seggern
September 24, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Mrs Garrels was alway a bright spot at Stolley Park school.
Susie Frei Roe
September 23, 2021
