Helen C. Garrels, 81, of Grand Island went to her Heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Del Roper will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service, with entombment of ashes in the church's columbarium at a later date.

Family will be greeting friends an hour before the service. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church music ministry. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.