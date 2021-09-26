Helen C. Garrels, 81, of Grand Island went to her Heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Trinity United Methodist Church sanctuary. The Rev. Del Roper will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service with entombment of ashes in the church's columbarium at a later date.

Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church music ministry. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Helen was born Jan. 5, 1940, at Carleton, Neb., the daughter of Harold and Wilma (Bailey) Bice. She graduated from Bruning High School. She attended Bryan School of Nursing receiving her degree as a registered nurse. Throughout her career she worked for Mary Lanning and Grand Island Lutheran Hospital, and retired from St. Francis Medical Center.

On Sept. 3, 1961, she was united in marriage to Dennis E. Garrels. This union was blessed with two children, Melanie and Mark. They raised their family in Grand Island.

Helen was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving on many church committees and ladies circles, and served as president of United Methodist Women. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking and volunteering. Her greatest treasure was spending time with family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years, Dennis; a daughter, Melanie Garrels of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tammi Garrels of Grand Island and her grandchildren, Lexie (Reagan) Nikkel, Libby Bates, Lilly Bates and Makenna Garrels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son and infant daughters; and two sisters, Wanda Tegtmeier and Georgia Keim.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 26, 2021.