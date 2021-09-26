Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen C. Garrels
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Helen C. Garrels, 81, of Grand Island went to her Heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Trinity United Methodist Church sanctuary. The Rev. Del Roper will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service with entombment of ashes in the church's columbarium at a later date.
Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church music ministry. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Helen was born Jan. 5, 1940, at Carleton, Neb., the daughter of Harold and Wilma (Bailey) Bice. She graduated from Bruning High School. She attended Bryan School of Nursing receiving her degree as a registered nurse. Throughout her career she worked for Mary Lanning and Grand Island Lutheran Hospital, and retired from St. Francis Medical Center.
On Sept. 3, 1961, she was united in marriage to Dennis E. Garrels. This union was blessed with two children, Melanie and Mark. They raised their family in Grand Island.
Helen was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving on many church committees and ladies circles, and served as president of United Methodist Women. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking and volunteering. Her greatest treasure was spending time with family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years, Dennis; a daughter, Melanie Garrels of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tammi Garrels of Grand Island and her grandchildren, Lexie (Reagan) Nikkel, Libby Bates, Lilly Bates and Makenna Garrels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son and infant daughters; and two sisters, Wanda Tegtmeier and Georgia Keim.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
NE
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Denny, Melanie, and Mark I am so sorry for your loss! I wish there was a magical way to make things better! Keep the memories close !! One day at a time
Sharon S Mulligan
September 28, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! I enjoyed visiting with Helen at Tiffany Square and missed her greatly when she moved away!
Julie Rainbolt LPN
Other
September 27, 2021
I am so sorry to read this notice, Helen was my roommate in college at Bryan, as well as a bridesmaid in our wedding. My sincere sympathy to Denny and your family.
Virginia Von Seggern
September 24, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Mrs Garrels was alway a bright spot at Stolley Park school.
Susie Frei Roe
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results