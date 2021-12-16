Helen E. Schimmer, 94, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.