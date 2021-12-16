Helen E. Schimmer, 94, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2021.
Sorry to hear of Helen's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Robert Stueven
Family
December 21, 2021
Heartfelt sympathies to you all during this difficult time. Although I never met Helen, I have heard stories of how special she was to all of you. Praying for comfort in the memories and the continuing legacy of her love passed along through each of your lives. May the Lord bless and keep you until you meet again.
Becky Pfeifer
Friend
December 20, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy to all the family. Helen was a beloved aunt who always had a smile on her face. She was a special lady.