Helen E. Schimmer, 94, of Grand Island died Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Schimmer was born March 2, 1927, on a farm near Worms, in Merrick County to Charles and Anna (Horstman) Luebbe. She received her education at Zion Lutheran School at Worms. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Zion Lutheran.
Helen married Glenn Schimmer on Nov. 4, 1950, and they lived on the Schimmer family farm all through their married life.
She worked at Fairmont Dairy, A&W and Rainbow Bakery for many years.
Helen enjoyed reading, baking, walking and being with her family. She especially enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities throughout the years.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Susan Schimmer of Grand Island; grandchildren, Stephanie (Schimmer) (Derek) Brown and Brent and Jennifer (Thompson) Schimmer all of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Brittney (Hurst) and Kris Martin, Trevor and Madi (Bahe) Brown, Chloe Brown, and Logan, Race and Riott Schimmer, all of Grand Island; great-great-grandchildren, Karsyn and Berkley Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn in 1994; two brothers, Fred and Art; four sisters, Edna, Ruth, Elizabeth and Evelyn; four sisters-in-law, Agatha Luebbe, Ruby Luebbe, Mabel Patterson and Phyllis Meyer; and three brothers-in-law, Leo Neubert, Lemoine Meyer and John Patterson.
Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.