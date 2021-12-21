Menu
Helen E. Schimmer
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Helen E. Schimmer, 94, of Grand Island died Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Schimmer was born March 2, 1927, on a farm near Worms, in Merrick County to Charles and Anna (Horstman) Luebbe. She received her education at Zion Lutheran School at Worms. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Zion Lutheran.
Helen married Glenn Schimmer on Nov. 4, 1950, and they lived on the Schimmer family farm all through their married life.
She worked at Fairmont Dairy, A&W and Rainbow Bakery for many years.
Helen enjoyed reading, baking, walking and being with her family. She especially enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities throughout the years.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Susan Schimmer of Grand Island; grandchildren, Stephanie (Schimmer) (Derek) Brown and Brent and Jennifer (Thompson) Schimmer all of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Brittney (Hurst) and Kris Martin, Trevor and Madi (Bahe) Brown, Chloe Brown, and Logan, Race and Riott Schimmer, all of Grand Island; great-great-grandchildren, Karsyn and Berkley Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn in 1994; two brothers, Fred and Art; four sisters, Edna, Ruth, Elizabeth and Evelyn; four sisters-in-law, Agatha Luebbe, Ruby Luebbe, Mabel Patterson and Phyllis Meyer; and three brothers-in-law, Leo Neubert, Lemoine Meyer and John Patterson.
Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Helen's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Robert Stueven
Family
December 21, 2021
Heartfelt sympathies to you all during this difficult time. Although I never met Helen, I have heard stories of how special she was to all of you. Praying for comfort in the memories and the continuing legacy of her love passed along through each of your lives. May the Lord bless and keep you until you meet again.
Becky Pfeifer
Friend
December 20, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy to all the family. Helen was a beloved aunt who always had a smile on her face. She was a special lady.
Vicki Luebbe Browsn
December 17, 2021
