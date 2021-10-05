Menu
Helen Ann "Nicke" Whyte
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
NORTH PLATTE - Nicke Whyte, of North Platte, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the age of 71. Her life was full of memories that will be treasured by many.
The family is hosting a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte, with food to follow at the Moose Lodge at 1 p.m.
The memorial may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
There will never be another like Helen Ann "Nicke" Whyte. She was born May 8, 1950. Her parents, Kenneth and Laura (Lindholm) Nickelson, walked out of the hospital in Worland, Wyo., with a child packed with love, sarcasm, empathy and song (even though sometimes off key).
Nicke grew up and married the father of her five children, Casandra, James, Angel, Johnathan and Amber. However, the love of her life, Thomas Gene Whyte, would emerge and marry her on March 31, 1997, while living in Idaho. They settled in North Platte in 1998.
Nicke loved working with people. She could make a lifelong friend while returning change. Her constant smile and contagious energy were sought out by many North Platte residence. Her favorite job was being Mom then she was promoted to Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Her hobbies included crocheting, doing puzzles and bowling. She also enjoyed many computer and card games. However, her favorite was teaching her family the pastime of singing show tune songs and replying sarcastically to everyday events.
With her unconditional love, Nicke leaves behind her husband; four children, James (Marie) Shafer, Angel (Lisa) Cantu, Johnathan (Nicole) Shafer and Amber Mergele; two sisters, Connie (Keith) Heinrich and Lisa (Pat) McDonald; a brother-in-law, Rick Cox; three sisters-in-law, Mary Hescock, Midge (Jack) Pollack and Deb (Randy) Jess; as well as 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews, and countless friends and loved ones.
Greeting her at the Lord's side include her parents; her twin sisters, Linda Cushing and Lori Cox; two brothers-in-law, Butch Cushing and Michael Whyte; and her daughter, Casandra Hedglin.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was an amazing lady, I always called her mom, when Cassie got in trouble for something and I was with her, I got the lecture as well. She kept me on my toes. She will be truly missed. God Bless.
Tamera Heuson
Friend
October 5, 2021
