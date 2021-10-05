NORTH PLATTE - Nicke Whyte, of North Platte, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the age of 71. Her life was full of memories that will be treasured by many.
The family is hosting a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte, with food to follow at the Moose Lodge at 1 p.m.
The memorial may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
There will never be another like Helen Ann "Nicke" Whyte. She was born May 8, 1950. Her parents, Kenneth and Laura (Lindholm) Nickelson, walked out of the hospital in Worland, Wyo., with a child packed with love, sarcasm, empathy and song (even though sometimes off key).
Nicke grew up and married the father of her five children, Casandra, James, Angel, Johnathan and Amber. However, the love of her life, Thomas Gene Whyte, would emerge and marry her on March 31, 1997, while living in Idaho. They settled in North Platte in 1998.
Nicke loved working with people. She could make a lifelong friend while returning change. Her constant smile and contagious energy were sought out by many North Platte residence. Her favorite job was being Mom then she was promoted to Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Her hobbies included crocheting, doing puzzles and bowling. She also enjoyed many computer and card games. However, her favorite was teaching her family the pastime of singing show tune songs and replying sarcastically to everyday events.
With her unconditional love, Nicke leaves behind her husband; four children, James (Marie) Shafer, Angel (Lisa) Cantu, Johnathan (Nicole) Shafer and Amber Mergele; two sisters, Connie (Keith) Heinrich and Lisa (Pat) McDonald; a brother-in-law, Rick Cox; three sisters-in-law, Mary Hescock, Midge (Jack) Pollack and Deb (Randy) Jess; as well as 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews, and countless friends and loved ones.
Greeting her at the Lord's side include her parents; her twin sisters, Linda Cushing and Lori Cox; two brothers-in-law, Butch Cushing and Michael Whyte; and her daughter, Casandra Hedglin.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.