KEARNEY - Henry "Ed" Edward Ericson, 98, formerly of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, at Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney.

His ashes will be laid to rest beside Edna, his loving wife of 51 years, at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Henry was born on Oct. 5, 1922, in Henry County, outside of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to Bernard and Nellie (Scarf) Ericson. He was raised and received his early education in a nearby country school house, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1940.

After graduation, Henry enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country, stationed in the Philippines during World War II. He always said he was personally very thankful that President Truman ordered the use of the nuclear bombs since he was already stationed on one of the ships destined for the initial land invasion had Japan not surrendered.

On Feb. 14, 1951, Henry was united in marriage to Edna Marie Foster. The couple remained in the Marshalltown area until Edna's passing. Henry worked 52 years as Ottilie Seed Farms foreman until his retirement in 2006. After retiring, Henry moved to Grand Island to be closer to family.

Henry was a member of the First Congregational Church in Marshalltown and later the United Congregational Church in Grand Island. He was a lifetime member of the Marshalltown American Legion, including the Forty and Eight. He was an active member and participated for many years on the Honor Guard and helping with bingo. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW. In his spare time, Henry enjoyed time with family, fishing, camping and watching NASCAR.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Ray (Becky) Ericson of Grand Island and Charles (Tanya) Ericson of Alleman, Iowa; four grandchildren, Melissa (Richard) Pembo, Amy (PJ) Short, Travis (Christie) Ericson and David Ericson; sisters, Betty (Cloyce) Barr, Evelyn (Dick) Wieter and Donna (Bill) Luzzadder; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Hanna Ericson, Jackson, Maxwell, and Olivia Pembo, Emily and Jacob Short, Korben, Olivia, and Cody Ericson. Later in life, Henry and Edna were blessed with two stepgrandchildren and their families.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife; an infant son, Alan; parents; sisters, Mae (Max) Stuttsman and Grace (Richard) Thompson; an infant sister, Helen; and a brother, Ralph Ericson.

Memorials are suggested to the Marshalltown American Legion Post 46; donor's desired charity; or to the family for later designation.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.