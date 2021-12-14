SPALDING - Henry F. Rudolph, 90, of Spalding, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his daughter's home in Merriam, Kan., under hospice care and with his loving family at his side.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, with the Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Following a luncheon, a 3:30 p.m. graveside service with military rites will be at Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Ericson.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home of Spalding.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2021.