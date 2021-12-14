Menu
Henry F. Rudolph
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
308 West Marengo
Albion, NE
SPALDING - Henry F. Rudolph, 90, of Spalding, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his daughter's home in Merriam, Kan., under hospice care and with his loving family at his side.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, with the Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Following a luncheon, a 3:30 p.m. graveside service with military rites will be at Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Ericson.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home of Spalding.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
308 West Marengo, Albion, NE
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Albion, NE
Dec
18
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
Deb Sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad . Sending prayers and hugs. Thinking about you during this time. Lajean
Lajean (Thomsen) Sheldon
Friend
December 17, 2021
