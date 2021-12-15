SPALDING - Henry F. Rudolph, 90, of Spalding, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his daughter's home in Merriam, Kan. under hospice care and with his loving family at his side.
Following a luncheon, a 3:30 p.m. graveside service will be held at Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Ericson, NE with military rites.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home of Spalding.
Henry F. Rudolph, son of Fritz M. and Maria Emilie (Kleinichen) Rudolph, was born on Oct. 15, 1931, on the farm one mile west of Albion. His parents then purchased a farm in southeast Wheeler County and moved there in 1934. He attended grade school through the eighth grade at District #20, less then one mile away. At a young age he developed a compassion and love for animals.
Henry attended Wheeler County High School at Bartlett. During those four years, he participated in band, softball, basketball and would like to have played football, but it wasn't offered at that time. He enjoyed dancing, especially polkas and waltzes. He excelled scholastically and graduated Valedictorian in 1949.
After graduation, he farmed with his dad, and in the fall of 1949, he taught one year at District #11. The next summer, he used his exacting carpentry skills to lead the family effort in assembling a new Sears ready-cut house.
In 1952, Henry was inducted into the U.S. Army. He completed eight weeks of basic training and eight weeks of Military Police training at Camp Gordon in Georgia. While in the service, he made some lifelong friends. He was then ordered to be stationed at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colo. where he served in a small military police unit attached to the hospital. He was honorably discharged in 1954 as a Corporal and came back to the family farm. He then had a renewed interest in playing basketball and played on the town team for many years.
On June 3, 1956, Henry married Rosemarie Gibson at the Bethany Church, southeast of Chambers. They made their home back on the farm in southeast Wheeler County. There they raised four children: Jamie, Laurel, Cindy, and Deb.
Through the years, Henry managed a small cowherd, a farrow to finish hog operation, fed and custom fed cattle, and raised dryland crops all with the help of his loving wife and family. In 1984, he decided to phase out of livestock and to transition into a fully irrigated cash grain and specialty crop operation. In 1989, he was pictured on the front cover of the Nebraska Farmer magazine and was interviewed in an article about raising popcorn. Later that same year Henry and Rosemarie bought a house and moved into Spalding.
All during this time, Henry was involved in school boards, Wheeler County Farm Bureau, Bartlett Lions Club, American Legion and the American Legion Honor Guard, Greeley County Zoning Commissions, and church councils. He held numerous leadership positions and, in some cases, 55-65 years of membership. He greatly enjoyed being involved in community events and had a remarkable way of evaluating and fairly judging the situation at hand.
Henry was an amazing problem solver and liked building wood and steel projects. Some of his favorite days were heading for Stromps Salvage and to Molt Manufacturing to work on a new project. He also enjoyed attending farm auctions. Henry had great physical strength and a kind heart. These attributes were always fully on display at every family gathering. He truly enjoyed the times he spent with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. His quiet, Christian example will be cherished by his family. He is now in the comforting presence of the Lord.
Henry is survived by son, Jamie (Fay) Rudolph of Spalding; three daughters, Laurel (Kurt) Frankhouser of Baton Rouge, La., Cindy (Steve) Pearson of Merriam, Kan., Deb (Doug) Winter of Grand Island; three grandchildren, Christina (Brandon) Schneider, Steven Pearson, and Nathanael Frankhouser; one great-granddaughter, Ella Marie Schneider and another on the way; brother, Larry (Pat) Rudolph of Omaha; sister, Regina (Lee) Clay of Charlotte, N.C; along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie (Gibson) Rudolph; parents; two sisters, Edith Lightner and Juanita McCain; two brothers-in-law, Vern McCain and Daryll Walling; and one grandson, Steve Winter.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.