PHILLIPS - Henry L. Thompson, 63, of rural Phillips, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at home.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Bev Heib will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Henry Lee Thompson was born Sept. 18, 1957, at Grand Island to William H. and Leona M. (Knoell) Thompson. He grew up and received his education in Grand Island at Grand Island Public Schools. Shortly after going to school he went to work with his father. He saved up to come back home, where he had his two girls, Leslie and Heidi Thompson, with Eva Thompson, all of Grand Island. He then divorced Eva and got with Betty Clark of Grand Island, raising a stepdaughter, Amy Heath, and had two children, Heather and Jesse Thompson.

He was a man of many talents. He could build a house with such beautiful craftsmanship. He always made sure he did it right the first time, so you did not have to go back to fix it. He could fix his own saws, equipment and build his own trailers. He even went as far as building his own stump machine. Most of all, he was an amazing teacher to his kids and many others. He was a very fun, free-spirited, outgoing man who always lived life to the fullest and always was caring when it came to helping others. He always had a smile on his face and a Bud Light in his hand.

In 1983, he achieved one of his biggest accomplishments of starting Henry Thompson Tree Service, a business that is still going strong to this day.

In 2012, he lost his eyesight to Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, which left him three-quarters blind, and during this time he also lost his only son, Jesse Boy, to cancer. Then year after year he gradually fell deeper into depression, leaving his daughters to run the business as he goes on to heaven with his son. He is our hero, our rock, our structure. We will always be proud of you, Dad, for what you built from the ground up. He worked very long and hard for what he had, and we are forever grateful. Dad, you are the best and now we can only give you our best.

He is survived by his life partner, Betty Clark; daughters, Leslie (Roger) Spahr, Heidi (Rafael Fraire) Thompson, Heather (Travis Spilinek) Thompson and Amy (Dan) Heath; mother, Leona Buchanan; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Garry Thompson, Jackie Thompson, Jimmy Thompson, Ore and David Thompson; and sister, Leona Aguliar.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse Thompson; brothers, Billy Thompson and Jerry Thompson; sister, Lila Thompson; and father, William Thompson.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 3, 2021.