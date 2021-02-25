OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS AT THIS TIME OF SORROW . TO HEATHER ANF FAMILY .YOUR FATHER WAS A AWESOME AND A HIGH SPIRITED MAN . HE HAD THE MOST HEART FOR RUNNING A TREE SERVICE HE GAVE MOST A BREAK AND HIRED THEM EVEN THOUGH THEY NEVER SHOULD OF BEEN UNDER A TREE WITH YOUR DAD IN THE TOPS OF THOSE HUGE TREES . WHEN HE SAID "TIMBER" LOOK OUT BECAUSE THAT TREE WAS CUMIN DOWN . WHEN MY HUSBAND ED AND I WORKED FOR YOU GUYS WAY BACK WHEN HE WOULD TELL US A JOKE EVERY MORNING JUST TO GET OUR DAY GOING . HE WOULD SURPRISE THE PANTS OFF YA IF YOU ONLY KNEW THE TRUTH . WE LOVED HIS ORNERY MANNER AND WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE AND RESPECT HIS THOUGHTFULNESS AND GENEROSITY FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS HE WILL ALWAYS BE . "CARRY ON TIMBER MAN !" WE LOVE YOU HENRY , TIL WE MEET AGAIN .

EDWARD & GINA REHA March 10, 2021