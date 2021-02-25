PHILLIPS - Henry L. Thompson, 63, of rural Phillips died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Apfel Funeral Home–Grand Island. A full obituary will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 25, 2021.
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS AT THIS TIME OF SORROW . TO HEATHER ANF FAMILY .YOUR FATHER WAS A AWESOME AND A HIGH SPIRITED MAN . HE HAD THE MOST HEART FOR RUNNING A TREE SERVICE HE GAVE MOST A BREAK AND HIRED THEM EVEN THOUGH THEY NEVER SHOULD OF BEEN UNDER A TREE WITH YOUR DAD IN THE TOPS OF THOSE HUGE TREES . WHEN HE SAID "TIMBER" LOOK OUT BECAUSE THAT TREE WAS CUMIN DOWN . WHEN MY HUSBAND ED AND I WORKED FOR YOU GUYS WAY BACK WHEN HE WOULD TELL US A JOKE EVERY MORNING JUST TO GET OUR DAY GOING . HE WOULD SURPRISE THE PANTS OFF YA IF YOU ONLY KNEW THE TRUTH . WE LOVED HIS ORNERY MANNER AND WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE AND RESPECT HIS THOUGHTFULNESS AND GENEROSITY FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS HE WILL ALWAYS BE . "CARRY ON TIMBER MAN !" WE LOVE YOU HENRY , TIL WE MEET AGAIN .
EDWARD & GINA REHA
March 10, 2021
Prayers for peace and comfort for all the family and friends of Henry.May he sleep in Heavenly peace.
Jack and Sheila
March 5, 2021
Sympathy to your whole family, Heather. I remember the tree service well.
Barbara Schmidt
March 4, 2021
Heather and family, I am so sorry for your loss. We have done work here at the bodyshop for him and other family members. Your dad was a wonderful man, and I enjoyed chatting with him. I know he was so down in the dumps and I don't think he ever got over Jesse boys death as he had talked to me about him when he was on the phone with me. Prayers to you and your family and keep your chins up the best you can, some how you will get through losing him and know he is up in heaven with Jesse now. God Bless each of you
Karen Reinhardt
March 4, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss I knew Henry back when we were young in the 70s ... he will be missed but never g
Forgotten ... My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Janine Petracek
March 3, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Su Goldenstein Pemberton
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers for the Family may all of you find peace in his passing. Just always remember he loved each one of you
Lisa Clark
March 3, 2021
Leona I am so sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts & prayers
Susie Roe
March 3, 2021
May the Lord be with you all in this time of sorrow. May the Thompson legacy live in forever.