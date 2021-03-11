Herbert A. Sukraw, 77, of Grand Island passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 15, and the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Both are at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Russ Dudrey will officiate. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, with coffee and conversation to follow at Walker Road Church of Christ on Oak Street in North Platte. Pastor Ned Cooper will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Youth Camp, 65 Sweetwater Avenue S, Kearney, NE 68847.
Condolences may be left for Herb's family at www.giallfaiths.com.
Herbert was born Dec. 2, 1943, in North Platte to Albert and Mildred (Gosnell) Sukraw. He was a 1961 graduate of North Platte Senior High. He then attended York College in 1961, went to auctioneer school in 1963, and enlisted in the Army in June of 1964.
He married Linda M. Myers on Aug. 20, 1966, in North Platte.
Herb retired from the Union Pacific Railroad, where he was a carman for 34 years. He worked part time at Hinton's Lock and Alarm before moving in 2006 to Grand Island, where he worked part time for Dub's Sporting Goods in Grand Island and Vogel Auto Repair in St. Paul.
Herb was a member of Stolley Park Church of Christ, where he served as an elder. He was a respected mentor for his church family, serving anyone he could. He volunteered at Nebraska Youth Camp in Kearney as a teacher and photographer for 12 years. He spent innumerable hours volunteering at Tabitha's Closet, a weekly clothing giveaway, and was named Hope Harbor's 2019 Volunteer of the Year. He was always willing to lend a hand to others. He loved his family and friends and to attend his grandchildren's activities.
Herb enjoyed many hobbies: hunting, fishing, carving, going to concerts, singing, playing the accordion, juice harp, banjo and guitar, making knives, playing cards and games with family and friends, and fixing things for others.
Herb is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Shelly (Todd) Mau of Sutton, Stacy (Jeff) Vogel of Palmer and Shannon (Jared) Leinen of York; and his grandchildren, Lakyn and Kesean Mau, Landon, Linnea and Logan Vogel, and Graham, Sidney and Maisy Leinen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Richard Myers and Steven Timmer; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Myers; a niece, Mary Myers; and a nephew, William Roach.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.