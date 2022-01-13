Herman O. Suazo, 64, of Grand Island, passed away Dec. 29, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 12, 1957, in Kremmling, Colo., to Jose Tito and Adonilia Suazo. He grew up in Kremmling and moved to Grand Island in 2002. He was a Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed listening to music of all kinds.

No services will be held at this time. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

He is survived by daughter, Amanda; sisters, Nancy and Dianna; brother, Floyd; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Adonilia; brothers, Alfonso and Roy; and daughter, Alexis.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 13, 2022.