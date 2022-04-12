HASTINGS - Ilene Goldie Wilson, 89, of Hastings, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Ilene's obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ilene was born April 24, 1932, in Washington County, Kansas, to Virgil and Madge (Sands) Stafford. She graduated from Doniphan High School.
Ilene married Darrell Wilson on Sept. 6, 1950; he preceded her in death on May 7, 1997.
Ilene was a homemaker and a member of a bowling league and gardening club. She enjoyed spending her time playing bingo, quilting and volunteering at vacation Bible school. Ilene also served on the election board for 50 years.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Linda and Mike Brothers, Roger and Barb Wilson, and Jeanie and Rick Good; her grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Amy Wilson, Nick and Jenny Wilson, Brett Good, Brooke Good, Michelle and Greg Stephens, Lynelle Brothers, and Michael Brothers; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ormah Schuppan and Detta Wright.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darrell Wilson; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lyle and Esther Stafford and Louis and Edna Stafford.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 12, 2022.