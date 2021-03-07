Menu
Irene L. Fredrick
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Irene L. Fredrick, 90, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Primrose Retirement Community.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at Apfel Funeral Home. A private family burial will happen at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
She was born on July 3, 1930, at Oak Creek Township in Sherman County to Paul and Agnes (Chelewski) Kuszak. She grew up in Sherman County and received her education from a rural Sherman County school.
She was united in marriage to Clarence Fredrick on Feb. 28, 1949, in Loup City, after which the couple lived in Loup City, later moving to Chapman, where they were engaged in farming.
Irene was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Platt-Duetsche. She had a passion for Polka music and dancing, working side by side with Clarence in farming. She was an excellent cook and breakmaker. Her greatest love came from spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Duane (Dinah) Fredrick and Gary (Veda) Fredrick; daughters, Charlene (Greg) Emery and Deborah (Steve) Sorahan; 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; half-brothers, Alfred and David; half-sisters, Frances and Sharon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, Paul and Agnes; and brother, Arnold Kuszak.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole family. Sorry we can't be there due to health issues. Ray & Eloise
Ray & Eloise Chelewski
March 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for all the family at this somber time. Lynn & Belinda Chelewski, Beatrice
Lynn Chelewski
March 8, 2021
Sorry for hearing the news of Irene. Hope your hearts are joyful in will see her again one day . Love Aunt and Uncle ,
Alan and Sharon (Kuszak) McVay
March 7, 2021
