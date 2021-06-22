Irene G. Payne, 86, of Grand Island died unexpectedly, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.curranfuneral.com
under Irene's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 22, 2021.