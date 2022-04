Irene G. Payne, 86, of Grand Island died unexpectedly, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home.A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.curranfuneral.com under Irene's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.More details will appear later.