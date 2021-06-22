Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene G. Payne
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
Irene G. Payne, 86, of Grand Island died unexpectedly, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.curranfuneral.com under Irene's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sympathy to all of you.
Margaret Walthers (Mrs. Larry)
June 24, 2021
Our condolences! Thinking and praying for the Payne Family during this difficult time! Sending hugs!
Greg and Peggy Hobelmann
Other
June 23, 2021
We have known Greg for several years and want to extend our condolences to the Payne family during this challenging time.
Dennis & Riki Goodwater
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results