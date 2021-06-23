Menu
Irene G. Payne
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
Irene G. Payne, 86, of Grand Island died unexpectedly Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home, of natural causes.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date to a cause dear to Irene. You are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.curranfuneral.com under Irene's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Irene was born June 19, 1935, in Bismarck, N.D. She was the daughter of Hervey and Lola (Bryan) Thomas. Irene moved to Ericson at a young age. She attended grade school there and graduated from Ericson High School in 1952. She completed her teaching certificate from Wayne State the following year. She taught at District 32 near Cairo for several years.
Irene married Richard J. "Rick" Payne at Ericson on June 5, 1955. They lived and farmed south of Ord before moving in 1956 to Grand Island, where they raised their three sons on their farm northwest of town. Richard died April 10, 2013.
Irene was an avid bowler, participating in league bowling at Cairo for over 40 years as well as the afternoon Sr. League at Westside. She shared the love of tractor pulling with her family, traveling throughout the United States to compete. Many friendships were formed with fellow competitors and their families. She was active in Extension Club, hosting many gatherings at her home. Playing cards was also a priority during family get togethers. Irene also volunteered at District 1R school and was particularly proud to be part of a tight group of special neighbors in the Prairie Creek Township northwest of Grand Island.
Irene will be missed by her three sons, Steve (Deb) Payne of Grand Island, Jerry (Joy) Payne of Woodbine, Iowa, and Greg Payne of Omaha. Others left to cherish her memory include her eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and a sister, Mildred Gross.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My sympathy to all of you.
Margaret Walthers (Mrs. Larry)
June 24, 2021
Our condolences! Thinking and praying for the Payne Family during this difficult time! Sending hugs!
Greg and Peggy Hobelmann
Other
June 23, 2021
We have known Greg for several years and want to extend our condolences to the Payne family during this challenging time.
Dennis & Riki Goodwater
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results