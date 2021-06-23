Irene G. Payne, 86, of Grand Island died unexpectedly Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home, of natural causes.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date to a cause dear to Irene. You are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.curranfuneral.com
under Irene's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Irene was born June 19, 1935, in Bismarck, N.D. She was the daughter of Hervey and Lola (Bryan) Thomas. Irene moved to Ericson at a young age. She attended grade school there and graduated from Ericson High School in 1952. She completed her teaching certificate from Wayne State the following year. She taught at District 32 near Cairo for several years.
Irene married Richard J. "Rick" Payne at Ericson on June 5, 1955. They lived and farmed south of Ord before moving in 1956 to Grand Island, where they raised their three sons on their farm northwest of town. Richard died April 10, 2013.
Irene was an avid bowler, participating in league bowling at Cairo for over 40 years as well as the afternoon Sr. League at Westside. She shared the love of tractor pulling with her family, traveling throughout the United States to compete. Many friendships were formed with fellow competitors and their families. She was active in Extension Club, hosting many gatherings at her home. Playing cards was also a priority during family get togethers. Irene also volunteered at District 1R school and was particularly proud to be part of a tight group of special neighbors in the Prairie Creek Township northwest of Grand Island.
Irene will be missed by her three sons, Steve (Deb) Payne of Grand Island, Jerry (Joy) Payne of Woodbine, Iowa, and Greg Payne of Omaha. Others left to cherish her memory include her eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and a sister, Mildred Gross.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 23, 2021.