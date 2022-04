LOUP CITY - Irene Woitalewicz, 83, of Loup City, formerly of Farwell, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.