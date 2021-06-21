LOUP CITY - Irene M. Woitalewicz, 83, of Loup City, formerly of Farwell, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A parish Rosary will follow at 7 at the church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 21, 2021.