Irene M. Woitalewicz
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
LOUP CITY - Irene M. Woitalewicz, 83, of Loup City, formerly of Farwell, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A parish Rosary will follow at 7 at the church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy Michelle to you and your family during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jonathan Sazama
June 22, 2021
