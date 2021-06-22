LOUP CITY - Irene M. Woitalewicz, 83, of Loup City, formerly of Farwell, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Father Rayappa Konka and Father Tom Ryan will be presiding.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A parish Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Irene was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Sherman County, to Anton and Anna (Lubash) Bonczynski. She received her education at Howard County schools.
Irene was united in marriage to Richard Woitalewicz on June 2, 1956, in Farwell. The couple lived all of their married life in Farwell. Throughout her life, Irene worked at Jack & Jill, Heritage Nursing Home and was a day care provider for Dr. Tunning.
She enjoyed listening to polka music and was an amazing baker. She will be remembered for her desserts, salads and pickled cucumbers. She enjoyed her family and loved children, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the St. Anthony's Rosary Sodality.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Michelle Woitalewicz of Farwell; daughter-in-law, Melissa Woitalewicz of Wood River; three grandchildren, Matthew, Adam and Ryan; brother-in-law, Clarence Schmidt of St. Paul; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Bonczynski of St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenny; sister, Ernestine Schmidt; and brother, Stanley Bonczynski.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 22, 2021.