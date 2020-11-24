Menu
Isabel Szatko
DIED
November 22, 2020
LOUP CITY - Isabel E. Szatko, 93, of Loup City, formerly of Ashton and Clarks, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until Mass time at the church with the rosary being recited at 10:15 a.m.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 24, 2020.
