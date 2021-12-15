I grew up about 1/2 mile from the Stuevens so have many fond memories of Ivan and the entire family. Even though I didn't see Ivan often, memories of him building me a little kitchen cabinet for my toy dishes, bringing me a turquoise/silver bracelet from a trip down south, babysitting us younger kids, etc. crossed my mind from time to time. My sincerest sympathy to the family. He will always be remembered in my heart!

Pam (Vieth) Lammers Friend December 15, 2021