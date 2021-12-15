Ivan John Stueven, 84, of Grand Island, passed away Dec. 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfhVBVRegU_3S7w9nUxfu6Q.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.
Ivan was born July 21, 1937, in Grand Island to John and Hilda (Schimmer) Stueven. He attended District #17 School in Merrick County and graduated from GISH in the class of 1955. In April 2006, he was united in marriage to Beverly Cole Stanczyk in Branson, Mo. He was a lifetime Construction Superintendent with Lacy Construction of Grand Island and farmed with his brother Dale. He loved his cows, they were so tame and he was able to name them all because they had a small herd. He loved watching old westerns.
Survived by wife, Beverly; daughter, Deanna Kreutzer of Kearney; stepchildren, Shannon Gottschalk of Grand Island, Angie Stanczyk (Darren Hellbusch) of Grand Island, Eddie (Melissa) Stanczyk of St. Paul and Ashly Stanczyk (Randy Koperski) of Dannebrog; grandchildren, Jessica Kreutzer of Kearney, Brooke (Don) Rinehart of McCook, Quinn and Turner Brouillette of St. Paul and Aliah Stanczyk Starr of Dannebrog; brother, Dale Stueven of Grand Island and nephews and nieces, Rick (Paris) Stueven, Matt (Ida) Stueven, Marcie Stueven (Clyde Cook), Briana (Brad) Lancaster and Wyatt Stueven.
Preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Stueven. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.