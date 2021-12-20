Jack L. Dunne, 72, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, also at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Jack was born June 6, 1949, in Burwell to John and Ila (Britton) Dunne. He was raised and received his education in Taylor, graduating from Taylor High School in 1967. After graduation, Jack entered the United States Navy where he proudly served his country until 1971.
Following his completion of service, he moved to Grand Island and began working at Conagra. He was employed with Conagra for more than 35 years. In 2008 he moved to Ashton. During the years he lived in Ashton he made many lifelong friendships and enjoyed being close to his favorite fishing spots. In the fall of 2021, he moved back to Grand Island to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren.
Jack was united in marriage to Anna (Suzie) Plebanek. Two daughters were blessed into this union.
Throughout his life Jack was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing and hunting. In his spare time, he could be found caring for the stray cats in the neighborhood, or doing what he loved the most – spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Terry Starke of Grand Island, Crystal (Matt) Kennedy of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Haili Copas-Starke, Lakota Starke, Areya Starke, Ryker Kennedy, Kasen Kennedy; brother, Tom Dunne of Taylor; and sister, Kathy Propes of Kearney.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Dunne; son-in-law, Craig Starke; and twin grandsons, Damon and Dane Starke.
Memorials are suggested to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Shriners Hospital.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.