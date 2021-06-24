CENTRAL CITY - Jack Kuskie, 74, of Central City died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.
A time of gathering to share a story and have a cookie will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City. Casual dress is requested and no flowers, please.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Jack was born on May 31, 1947, in Central City to Virgil and Maxine (Peters) Kuskie. He grew up on a farm, attended District 19 country school, and graduated from Central City High School in 1965. Jack farmed most of his life. He also worked at Atlantic Homes and Walmart in his later years.
On Sept. 15, 1973, he married Jackie Whisler of Peru. They were blessed with two children: Jasson and Jessica.
Jack was survived by his wife, Jackie; his son, Jasson, and Angela Kuskie of Central City; his daughter, Jessica Paup of Archer; four grandchildren, Trysten and Breyanna Kuskie of San Diego, Calif., Ethan and Carter Paup of Central City; seven brothers-in-law and eight sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 24, 2021.