Jake Tyler Gillespie, 22, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, as a result of a car accident in Buffalo County.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Third City Christian Church. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, also at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 4, 2022.