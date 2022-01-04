Jake Tyler Gillespie, 22, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, as a result of a car accident in Buffalo County. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Third City Christian Church. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, also at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 4, 2022.
To Jakes family: I am so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. It´s a tribute to Jake´s life that he was loved by so many, many people. I pray God sends you the comfort that you need during this time of great loss.
Deb Snyder
January 12, 2022
So sorry for the loss your family is going through. Wish I could be there, but my thoughts and prayers are with you always. I love you all! Rest In Peace Jake Tyler Gillespie.
Vicki Tylkowski
January 11, 2022
So very very sorry for your great loss. May God carry you through such a difficult time. Prayers to all of you.
Deb VanBuskirk
January 10, 2022
John and Tracy, so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Brian and Carey HAMILTON
January 10, 2022
Sending our heartfelt love and sympathy to the entire family, especially to my friend, Tracy. May the Lord Bless you and keep and make His face shine upon you, and bring you peace.
Brad & Stephanie Johnson
January 8, 2022
My sweet Jake. You touched my heart and have a special place there for you. You always had that smile and hug for me when you were near. I can´t put into words how I feel knowing I won´t get that warm and loving hug from you again. Rest In Peace my precious Nephew. Earth has lost a handsome young man with a heart of gold. You will never be forgotten. Continued prayers for your momma, grandma, grandpa and Aunt Kat that they find comfort during this suffering time. I love you Buddy! Say hi to Uncle Kenny for me. Love you more than you´ll ever know. Aunt Debbie
Aunt Debbie Ewoldt
January 6, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Lee & Nikki Ray
January 5, 2022
Tracy I'm so sorry to learn of your son's passing. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Vicki Boord
January 5, 2022
Words cannot express how devastated I am to hear of the loss of Jake. The love you showed him throughout his life is a testament to what a wonderful young man he was. I am praying for you & your family during this incredibly difficult time.
Julie Wooden
January 5, 2022
Our hearts break for you. We can't begin to imagine the pain felt with a loss of this magnitude. We pray you can find comfort in knowing Jake is with the Lord and he is loved. He will be near you in spirit, guiding you as your guardian angel. And you WILL see him again.
Randy and Maureen Mendyk
January 5, 2022
Very sorry to hear this. Prayers to all his family.
Tom & Michelle Harders
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the Gillespie and Rhoads families at this terrible loss. I coached Jake in baseball. He was always a great teammate, willing to do whatever was necessary to help the team. I have only fond memories of Jake and those days on ball field. Sending prayers and a good thought to the families this sad day.
George Ayoub
January 5, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
John Hiser
January 5, 2022
So very sorry for your loss
Myers Teresa
January 5, 2022
There certainly is so many questions and so little answers as to "why". But know this, God has gained an Angel and Jake will do great things in Heaven. Many prayers for all of you.
Jewelie Cook
January 4, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Prayers for peace and comfort.