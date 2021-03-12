FULLERTON - James 'Jim' Raymond Dubas, 69, of Fullerton, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue.

James Raymond Dubas was born April 4, 1951, to Raymond W. and Betty L. (Supencheck) Dubas at Fullerton. He was the firstborn of five children. He grew up on the family farm in Nance County. Jim attended grade school both at the Catholic school and country school at District 41. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1969. Being the Warriors' mascot at basketball games and participating in FFA were some of his high school activities.

Jim attended the University of Nebraska for one year and then enlisted in the United States Navy. His basic training was in Chicago and he then was stationed in Memphis, Tenn., and Beeville, Texas. He performed flight pre-checks for fighter planes. His love was not being on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf, but rather high up in the sky doing orientation flights with pilots.

Upon being discharged from the Navy, Jim and his wife, Donna (Branton), moved back to Nebraska and began farming in Nance County. They had four children: Dave, Julie, Don and Barbara. In the mid-1990s, Jim worked for Midwest Livestock in new construction, sales and service. In 1999, he began contracting with U.S. Cellular and traveled to multiple cellular tower sites in Nebraska and the surrounding states, doing project management and delivering large and heavy electronic cabinets.

In 2000, Jim and Julie (Wright) Drake were united in marriage at Broken Arrow Wilderness Chapel in Fullerton. They enjoyed cruising in one of Jim's restored cars, whether it be a short trip to Dairy Queen or a two-day, 600-mile trip with 300 other car enthusiasts of the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association.

Jim loved his Fords! It could be a pickup, a tractor or a car - but it had to be Ford! He was gifted at fixing most things mechanical. But in his custom haying business, he spent a few hot summer afternoons under his windrower, "talking" to it. Music from the '60s was his favorite, with Elvis and Olivia Newton-John being his idols. In 2006, Jim got bit by the "NASCAR bug." He and his friends attended races in several states. In 2007, Jim participated in the Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure in Kansas. In 2012, he went back into farming full time. Having any of his 12 grandkids or two stepgrandchildren come out to the farm was a highlight. He wanted to restore toy tractors in his retirement years but suffered a stroke in 2018 that prevented his plan.

Jim served on the Farmer's Co-op of Fullerton Board and the Nance County Board of Supervisors. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church of Fullerton, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Twin River Cruisers, NRCA, Heritage Power Association (tractor club) in Genoa, and the National Rifle Association.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julie Dubas of Bellevue; children, Dave (Misty) Dubas of Lincoln, Julie Mangus of Stanton, Don (Megan) Dubas of Stanton and Barbara Dubas of Cheyenne, Wyo.; grandchildren, Kali Dubas, Cole Dubas, Cody (Carissa) Mangus, Colt Mangus, Cheyenne Mangus, Micah McGillivray, Damon Dubas, Layla Dubas, Paige Harris, MacKenzie Van Leer, Dominick Van Leer, and Colin Van Leer; stepchildren, Sara Drake of Bellevue and Rusty (Katherine) Drake of Fort Collins, Colo.; stepgrandchildren, Barrett and Madeline Drake; sisters, Janice Eckholt of Omaha and Joanne (Mike) Blaser of Columbus; brothers, John Dubas of Dallas, Texas, and Jerome Dubas of Hastings; aunts, MaryAnn Goodman and Leona Kurcz, both of Omaha; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a memorial to the family for a scholarship fund to be established at a later date.

