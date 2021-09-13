James R. Fagan, 70, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at home with his loving family and friends at his side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Voice for Companion Animals or GRACE-Grand Island Area Cancer Endowment.

Jim was born June 2, 1951, in Grand Island to James E. and Elinora (Soeth) Fagan. He grew up on a farm northwest of Grand Island, where he attended District 31 Country School and graduated from Northwest High School in 1969. He then graduated from Wyoming Technical Institute in 1970.

On Aug. 5, 1972, Jim was united in marriage to Coleen Clausen at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. This union was blessed with children, Chris and Erin. The couple made their home on a farm northeast of Cairo until moving to Grand Island in 1987. Throughout his career, Jim farmed with his uncle, Jack Fagan, his father, Jim, and his brothers, Tom and Gary.

Jim was a member of the Platt Duetsche. Jim and Coleen enjoyed country western dancing a teaching others to dance. Jim (and his dog Reba) enjoyed traveling to Greeley, Colo. and Lincoln to watch his grandsons compete in multiple sports.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Tina Fagan and their children, Connor and Carson, all of Greeley, Colo.; his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and John Linn and their children, Avery and Oliver, all of Lincoln; his chocolate lab companion, Reba; a sister and brother-in-law, Dian and Roger Eigenberg of Hastings; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Tom and Julie Fagan and Gary Fagan, all of Cairo; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Ken Clausen of Grand Island and Curt and Des Clausen of Ashland; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Coleen, who passed on May 21, 2015, and his parents, James Elinora.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 13, 2021.