James D. Hellwege, 65, of Grand Island, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings. The Rev. Paul Dunbar will officiate.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to either Faith Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Foundation or donor's choice.

Jim was born Feb. 2, 1957, in Grand Island, the son of Roger and Judy (Holechek) Hellwege. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1975. Jim served in the Nebraska Army National Guard for two and a half years before joining the U.S. Army. He served in Seoul, South Korea, for one year; Fort Carson, Colo., for a year and Ludwigsburg, Germany, for one and a half years. He was honorably discharged in 1983.

On Aug. 27, 1988, he was united in marriage to Dolores Borchers. They made their home in Grand Island. Jim was employed by Central Nebraska Disposal (1983-1988), Woodwards Disposal (1988-1994), Country General (1994-2001) and Walmart North from 2002 to Dec. 27, 2017.

Some of Jim's enjoyments included NASCAR (Jeff Gordon), Husker fan, collecting Budweiser items, collecting belt buckles and going to car shows.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dolores; his mother, Judy Hellwege of Grand Island; sister, Karen Strawder of Wichita, Kan.; brother-in-law, Bob Borchers of Hansen; nieces, Stacie (Tom) Bitsky and their children Jadyn, Sophie and Brooklyn Steele and Crystal (Terril) Albright and their children, Blaike and Makenna Unruh and Payton Albright; and his beloved four-legged companion, Doodles.

He is preceded in death by his father.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 17, 2022.