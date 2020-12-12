James Frank "Jim" Kirby, 85, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
Mr. Kirby's wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned. Private family inurnment will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell at a later date.
under Jim's obituary.
Jim was born Dec. 28, 1934, at Shelby. He was the son of James Norval and Marie Wilhemenia (Schlesinger) Kirby.
Jim grew up on the family farm by Silver Creek. He graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1953. He entered the U.S. Navy on Dec. 8, 1955, serving until his honorable discharge on Sept. 12, 1957.
He worked at an aircraft plant in California for several years, later working on the starting gate at various thoroughbred horse racing tracks throughout the eastern United States. While racing Jim met his future wife, Joan Marie Wick. They married in Pueblo, Colo., making their home in Kansas City and Tulsa, Okla., where Jim drove bus for Greyhound for 23 years.
Jim returned to Nebraska in 1992 and began training thoroughbred horses, racing in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa and Minnesota, until retiring in 2013. Jim enjoyed every aspect of training and racing horses and never considered it work. He also enjoyed daily coffee with his coffee buddies.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Terice Kirby of New York, N.Y.; brothers, Dennis and Mick Kirby, both of Silver Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Shannon Kirby; grandson, Ceasar Kallozio; and brother, Ben Kirby.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2020.